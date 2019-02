Heavy win books finals spot

Dave O’Mally plays the ball onto the off-side on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Dave O’Mally plays the ball onto the off-side on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Central crushed West on Saturday by 149 runs to book their finals spot in round 14 of the Demo Club A Grade cricket competition.

Starting at the unusually early time of 8:30am at the Alma Oval and playing just 35 overs a side due to the unavailability of the Jubilee Oval, Central batted first and lost Riley Elvery (5) within the first three overs.

Central’s musical chairs batting order continued with Jarred Paull coming in to join Adam Rhodes, who opened the batting. The pair consolidated and then counter-attacked, adding 72 runs in just 16 overs before Matt Adams removed Rhodes for 30 off 41 balls.

Please log in to read the whole article.