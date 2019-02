Floodplain plan condemned

Darcy Hare, vice chairman of the Southern Riverina Irrigators. PICTURE: Country News Darcy Hare, vice chairman of the Southern Riverina Irrigators. PICTURE: Country News

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Government’s strategy to measure the taking of floodwaters by irrigators is no more sophisticated than a dipstick.

That was how the plan was described yesterday in a joint submission to the government from researchers, irrigators, graziers and the Darling River Action Group.

They are calling on government to withdraw its draft strategy because, they said, it failed to address the problem of massive volumes of floodwater being diverted into private dams.

Please log in to read the whole article.