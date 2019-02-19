Funeral boss jailed

Police raided Kelly's Far West Funeral Service in January 2015.

By Callum Marshall

A former director of a local funeral home was yesterday sentenced to four years’ jail, with a non-parole period of two years, for 32 cases of fraud.

From March 2007 to March 2015, Mark Kelly of ‘Kelly’s Far West Funeral Service’ accepted a total of $130,190 from elderly residents that was intended for their pre-paid funerals.

Under questioning by Crown Prosecutor Cole McPherson, Mr Kelly admitted that the money was put into his own bank account rather than into a business account set up through the company Funeral Plan Management which he signed up to be an agent for.

