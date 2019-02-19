Too much water taken by irrigators: Report
Tuesday, 19th February, 2019
Darriea Turley
By Emily McInerney
Scientists have found that drought and the over-extraction of water by irrigators led to the death of millions of fish in the Darling River.
An expert panel yesterday presented its report into three major fish kills near Menindee in December and January following a request from the federal Labor Party.
It said the deaths were unusual in the combination of their severity, impact on large, older Murray cod and association with low flows.
