New nurses in good numbers

The 28 graduate nurses and one midwife at the hospital. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The 28 graduate nurses and one midwife at the hospital. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

A record number of registered nurses have embarked on the next step of their careers at the Far West Local Health District.

The 28 graduate nurses and one midwife began their employment with the Health District in its ‘Rural and Remote Transition to Professional Practice Registered Nurse/Midwife Program (TPP)’.

The 2019 cohort is the largest since the inception of the program last year.

Please log in to read the whole article.