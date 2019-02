Bowl up barefoot

Aaron Darly (from left), David Shoobridge with son Oscar and daughter Emily and Trevor Walsh at the North Bowling Club. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Aaron Darly (from left), David Shoobridge with son Oscar and daughter Emily and Trevor Walsh at the North Bowling Club. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Kick off your shoes, warm up the shoulder and get ready to bowl for a good cause next month at the North Bowling Club.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) works to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes and as part of its annual fundraising it is holding a 24-hour cycling event in Adelaide.

Aaron Darly and Dave Shoobridge are set to ride in it but require funding to get involved.

Please log in to read the whole article.