Partners in life and work

Colin and Lorelei Roberts celebrate 60 years of marriage tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Colin and Lorelei Roberts celebrate 60 years of marriage tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Lorelei and Colin Roberts have been together for almost 65 years but tomorrow they will have been married for an impressive 60 years.

The couple met as teenagers when Colin went to work for Lorelei’s father, Jack Carter, on Inkerman Station.

But as they were so young things didn’t progress until a few years later.

Please log in to read the whole article.