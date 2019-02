Super experience in BH

GP Superclinic’s GP Registrar Andrew Harris and Doctor Funmi Komolafe with (from left) Enyonam Glover, Jessica Barnes, Bonny Miller and Lucie Robson. PICTURE: Callum Marshall GP Superclinic’s GP Registrar Andrew Harris and Doctor Funmi Komolafe with (from left) Enyonam Glover, Jessica Barnes, Bonny Miller and Lucie Robson. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The GP Superclinic and four medical students on placement there have shown the value of coming out to Broken Hill for work experience.

Fourth year medical student from the University of Wollongong, Enyonam Glover, says she’s received some ‘excellent teaching’ already.

“I’ve been at the Superclinic since July last year and it’s been a really good experience,” said Enyonam.

