Clearing out the shelter

Emma Perry holds Foghorn Leghorn the Bantam Rooster; he and his brother are both five months old.PICTURES: Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill RSPCA is holding a ‘Clear the Shelter’ weekend from Friday February 22 until Sunday February 24.

All felines and canines can be adopted within those days for just $29 and there are two roosters available that are free to a good home.

The local shelter is open from 10am Monday to Friday, from 9 - 12 on Saturday and 2 - 3 on Sunday.

