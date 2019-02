Candidate reiterates party’s river stance

Nationals’ candidate for Barwon, Andrew Schier. PICTURE: Facebook Nationals’ candidate for Barwon, Andrew Schier. PICTURE: Facebook

By Callum Marshall

The Nationals candidate for Barwon Andrew Schier has reiterated a party line that drought and the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder are the main causes for a dry Darling River, and the draining of Menindee Lakes, respectively.

Discussing upcoming election issues with the BDT on Monday, Mr Schier brought up the current drought when the topic of water management came up.

“I’m a farmer and I understand what impact the drought has had,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.