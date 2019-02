On record

Historian Karen Coote in the BDT archives looking at the 1952 bound copy of the BDT. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Historian Karen Coote in the BDT archives looking at the 1952 bound copy of the BDT. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Historian Karen Coote is back in the city and has started undertaking the preservation of the Barrier Daily Truth archives and the Trades Hall archives.

Ms Coote has been to the city a number of times to help with the preservation of historically significant items including the 1909 lockout and the Silver Tree.

She was asked to come back by the Barrier Industrial Council in order to look over their archival items as well as the BDT’s significant archives.

Please log in to read the whole article.