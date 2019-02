Vale Don Price

Don Price coached the Central Football Club to a record five premierships in a row. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill football and sport in general lost one of its most iconic figures this past week as Don Price passed away, aged 71.

Price played in more than 200 games, three premierships and kicked 177 goals for the North Football Club from 1966 to 1978. He was the club’s vice-captain for three years and led the League’s goal kicking in 1972.

While he was a very good player, it was in coaching that Price truly thrived, but he had a rocky start to his senior career.

