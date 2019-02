Gallery’s FRESHbark program

The three FRESHbark participants (from left) Marcus Kennedy, Taya Biggs and Jade Cicak (middle) with Tawa Teiwi Ngaro Rikihana (third from left), Aimee Volkofsky, Blake Griffiths and Justine Miller. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Three young Indigenous artists from the Far West have just finished a year-long program run by the Regional Art Gallery and Maari Ma that’s helped develop their artistic skills and seen them engage in workshops with experienced artists.

Titled ‘FRESHbark’, the mentorship program has also provided the young artists plenty of networking opportunities, lectures and trips to galleries and museums in Sydney which has provided them valuable artistic insights.

Blake Griffiths, who’s been running the program for the gallery, said FRESHbark was about continuing to advance these young artists’ artistic work and showcasing it to a wider audience.

