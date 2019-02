Old boys have another crack

Adam Betts (from left), Harry Prescott, Jeff Hall and Mick Thornberry will make up part of the Broken Hill United Old Boys squad at next month’s NRL Masters carnival. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Adam Betts (from left), Harry Prescott, Jeff Hall and Mick Thornberry will make up part of the Broken Hill United Old Boys squad at next month’s NRL Masters carnival. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill United will once again send a team to compete in the NRL Masters National Carnival in Runaway Bay next month.

106 teams will take part in the event with United playing five games across three days. The competition uses modified rules based on the age and experience of the players.

United will send a 19-man squad to play made up of players who wore the red and white jersey in years gone by including the likes of Mick Thornberry, Jeff Hall, Harry ‘Subs’ Prescott, Phil Grossi and rookie Adam Betts who still live locally. At 35, Betts is very much a junior of the squad.

