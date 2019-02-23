Fine support

Arthur Clifton from the Darling River Action Group in Griffith with Roy Butler, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate for Barwon. Arthur Clifton from the Darling River Action Group in Griffith with Roy Butler, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate for Barwon.

By Craig Brealey

A famous winery on the Murrumbidgee River is backing local efforts to save the Darling River.

This week members of the Darling River Action Group and other locals drove 700-odd kilometres to Griffith for a public forum with NSW politicians about the crisis in the Murray-Darling Basin.

On the eve of the meeting, the secretary of DRAG, Darryn Clifton, met the owners of the De Bortoli winery which was established in 1928.

