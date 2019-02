Artist depicts river’s plight

Gail Braidie with her sculptures ‘Cyrena & Jayr’ and ‘Rayya & Dromaius’ which depict a fantasy story involving creatures trying to save the river system. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Gail Braidie with her sculptures ‘Cyrena & Jayr’ and ‘Rayya & Dromaius’ which depict a fantasy story involving creatures trying to save the river system. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Local budding artist Gail Braidie has been selected to show her sculptures depicting the destruction of the Darling River.

Gail will take part in the ‘Voice of a River’ exhibition which is being held in Mildura from March 9.

“A post appeared on social media a couple of weeks ago from Arts Mildura inviting expressions of interest for the ‘Voice of a River Exhibition’ in response to the ecological disaster on the Darling River, the destruction of a nation’s artery,” she said.

