Shire wants Menindee MDBA representative

By Callum Marshall

The Central Darling Shire Manager, Greg Hill, has added two points to the Menindee Regional Tourist Association’s five-point plan to improve the town and boost tourism.

The five-point plan, announced last month, includes sealing the Pooncarie Road, setting up of a Native Fish hatchery, better mobile phone coverage, promoting the town through a national media campaign and employing a Tourism Officer.

Speaking to the BDT last week, Mr Hill said the two extra points were brought up in discussions with Rob Gregory and Graeme McCrabb from the Menindee Tourist Association.

Please log in to read the whole article.