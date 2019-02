Mining suspended

By Callum Marshall

AusGold Mining Group has been ordered to suspend all operations at its Good Friday Gold Mine near Tibooburra after the Department of Planning and Environment’s Resources Regulator found several problems on site.

The decision concerns the illegal construction of a dam, the discovery of 25 dead kangaroos stuck in sediment storage, and the failure to notify the department about receiving written consent to suspend mining operations.

These discoveries were all breaches of the Mining Act, and related to a failure to comply with a Mining Operations Plan (MPO), notify and report environmental incidents and notify suspension of operations, respectively.

