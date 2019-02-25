Revitalised Roos in a thriller
By Tyler Hannigan
The South Cricket Club has capped off their best regular A Grade season in over two decades with a thrilling one-wicket win over Central on Saturday.
While the A Grade finals were already set before round 15, South will take a slight mental edge into their semi-final matchup with the Magpies next weekend following a 35-run last wicket partnership that won the game and kept Central winless against South for the season.
Chasing 143 for victory, South were struggling at 3-31 with only Sheldon Hall (16) making a start before Matt Reavill and Andrew Suckling got the Roos back on track with a 46-run stand.
