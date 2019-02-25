Revitalised Roos in a thriller

Matt Reavill top scored for South in their rousing win over Central on Saturday. Matt Reavill top scored for South in their rousing win over Central on Saturday.

By Tyler Hannigan

The South Cricket Club has capped off their best regular A Grade season in over two decades with a thrilling one-wicket win over Central on Saturday.

While the A Grade finals were already set before round 15, South will take a slight mental edge into their semi-final matchup with the Magpies next weekend following a 35-run last wicket partnership that won the game and kept Central winless against South for the season.

Chasing 143 for victory, South were struggling at 3-31 with only Sheldon Hall (16) making a start before Matt Reavill and Andrew Suckling got the Roos back on track with a 46-run stand.

Please log in to read the whole article.