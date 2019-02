Tournament turn up a rising star of tennis

Josh Niaross after winning the Red Cliffs B Grade singles on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Just Wide

Broken Hill’s players had a mixed weekend at the Red Cliffs Lawn Tennis tournament but one young player provided a huge highlight.

Josh Niaross, who has come through the local junior ranks, proved too strong in the B Grade singles on Saturday morning.

The change in surface from artificial grass (Broken Hill) to natural grass (Red Cliffs) didn’t seem to affect Niaross in the slightest as he won all three of his sets in the round robin format to be crowned the winner.

