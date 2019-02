Goat depot boon for graziers

(From left) Pat Cuffe, Cody Laubsch and Ashley Laubsch out at the new Cedar Meats goat depot, which is just past the Round Hill rest area. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Pat Cuffe, Cody Laubsch and Ashley Laubsch out at the new Cedar Meats goat depot, which is just past the Round Hill rest area. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A new goat depot has just opened near Broken Hill, making it much easier for graziers to offload small stocks of the animals.

Run by Cedar Meats Australia and located a few minutes away from the Round Hill rest area, the goats will be drafted, weighed and looked after before being trucked down to Mildura.

Local Livestock Manager Pat Cuffe said the depot will save graziers from having to fill large trucks with stock and make long trips away to abattoirs.

