Passion for fashion

Colleen Gates has spent the past twenty-five years competing in the fashions of the field at the St Pats and Silver City Races, with quite a few winners sashes under her belt.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Colleen Gates has spent the past twenty-five years competing in the fashions of the field at the St Pats and Silver City Races, with quite a few winners sashes under her belt.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

You may know her name or more so for her style, as Colleen Gates has been attending the St Patricks Race Meeting and competing in the Fashions on the Field for the past 25 years.

She has a total of eleven wins to her name, at both the St Pats and Silver City Races, which she believes could be a record.

Whenever she has been crowned the winner and given a sash, she gives them to her grandchildren.

