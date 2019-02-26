Can’t wait to ride

By Callum Marshall

NSW TrainLink received a “phenomenal” response to their information sessions on trial coach services from Broken Hill to Mildura and Adelaide.

Taking place at various spots around town, the sessions and stalls allowed locals to consult with TrainLink staff about how they would like to see coach services operate.

The two sessions took place at the railway station and library on Monday and Thursday respectively, alongside stalls throughout the week at the Civic Centre, the Tourist Centre, outside Coles and Woolworths, the Aquatic Centre and the library.

