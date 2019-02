MURRAY FLOWS

(From left) WaterNSW CEO David Harris with Deputy Premier John Barilaro, National’s Barwon candidate Andrew Schier and (behind) local MP Kevin Humphries, turning on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline tap. Picture: Callum Marshall (From left) WaterNSW CEO David Harris with Deputy Premier John Barilaro, National’s Barwon candidate Andrew Schier and (behind) local MP Kevin Humphries, turning on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline tap. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline was officially turned on yesterday by Deputy Premier John Barilaro, local MP Kevin Humphries, Nationals’ Barwon candidate Andrew Schier and WaterNSW CEO David Harris.

With WaterNSW staff, pipeline contractors, councillors from Broken Hill and Wentworth and the media in attendance, Mr Barilaro and Mr Humphries spoke about the pipeline securing clean water for Broken Hill.

They also briefly discussed the legacy of the project, which Mr Barilaro compared to the Snowy Hydro Scheme.

