Game for Judd sets record for golf club

A golf day on Sunday for Judd Carpenter broke the Broken Hill Golf Club record for the most people playing in an Ambrose event. PICTURE: Karen Gosling A golf day on Sunday for Judd Carpenter broke the Broken Hill Golf Club record for the most people playing in an Ambrose event. PICTURE: Karen Gosling

By Emily Ferguson

Over the weekend the West Football Club held two very successful fundraisers for player Judd Carpenter who is battling leukaemia.

A ‘Tradie Night’ was held at the club on Friday night which was organised by the club’s Social Coordinator, Paige Cuy, and a golf day was run on Sunday by club member Michael Thornberry.

Together they raised a total of more than $10,000.

Please log in to read the whole article.