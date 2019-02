Service expo for seniors

Seniors enjoyed the Far West HACC Mini Expo in the North Mine Hall yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Far West HACC Seniors Lounge held a mini expo yesterday.

It was held in conjunction with the NSW Seniors Festival to bring together officials from local services so that seniors could meet them.

The Fire Brigade, Outback Pharmacy, NSW Government, Hearing Australia and many others were present.

