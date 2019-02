Hurt and unwanted Angel finds love

Tim Bootle, Veterinary Assistant at the BH Veterinary Clinic, with Angel who has found a new home. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Tim Bootle, Veterinary Assistant at the BH Veterinary Clinic, with Angel who has found a new home. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

After being hit by a car a few weeks ago and her owner being unwilling to collect her from the pound, Angel has now found a new home and family.

She was struck by a white Hilux on the Wentworth road about three weeks ago, the car didn’t stop and she was knocked unconscious.

A mine engineer picked her up, contacted Dr Guillaume Tabateau at the Broken Hill Veterinary Clinic and brought her into the clinic about 6am.

Please log in to read the whole article.