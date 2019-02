Blistering Bulldogs go from last to finals

North’s Austin Wilson after taking five wickets in Saturday’s B Grade clash with Central. PICTURE: Supplied North’s Austin Wilson after taking five wickets in Saturday’s B Grade clash with Central. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

There were sensational scenes at the Zinc Oval as North pulled off a miraculous win in the final round of the Credit Union B Grade cricket on Saturday.

North went from looking at a wooden spoon to playing finals in a matter of hours after a blistering run chase saw them claim victory over Central and leapfrog them into third spot on the B Grade ladder.

Having been set 122 to win, the Dogs needed to pass that mark within 15 overs to claim two bonus points which would get them into the finals.

Please log in to read the whole article.