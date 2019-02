Funeral home goes to local buyer

First National Broken Hill's auctioneer Mitch Halpin at Fred J Potter and Son in Oxide Street after auction yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Fred J Potter and Son building sold for $270,000 at auction yesterday.

First National sales agent and auctioneer, Mitchell Halpin, said interest in buying the funeral home had been keen.

“We are happy with the interest we had over the six weeks,” said Mr Halpin.

