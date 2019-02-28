Local nurses show initiative

Nurses Chanelle Lawn and Brooke Hermansson have developed a tool to make it easier for aged care staff to check residents’ oral health.

Registered nurse Chanelle Lawn and enrolled nurse Brooke Hermansson work at Red Cliffs’ Jacaranda Village Aged Care and recently developed the tool after noticing that oral health can get overlooked in aged care.

The pair are both from Broken Hill, where they trained and started work as nurses.

