Pipeline finished but battle goes on

By Callum Marshall

Nationals and Labor have escalated their conflict over the costings of the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline and the management of water problems.

It follows Tuesday’s official turning on of the pipeline by Deputy Premier John Barilaro at the Mica Street Treatment Plant.

After the event, Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns said the government still needed to release its business case for the pipeline and reveal what its overall cost was to ease local concerns about water bills.

