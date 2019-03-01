Silverlea in crisis

Silverlea early childhood services Silverlea early childhood services

By Craig Brealey

Broken Hill’s own Silverlea school for children with intellectual disabilities might close within weeks because it cannot get government funding.

Its request for an emergency grant has yet to be met and it is now reduced to having to put the “begging bowl” before the public.

“Silverlea is the only service in the Far West,” said Diana Ferry, chair of the Silverlea Early Childhood Services board.

Please log in to read the whole article.