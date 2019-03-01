Grazier reports threat to police

Tolarno Station's Robert McBride. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Myles Burt

Tolarno Station’s Robert McBride claims a Cotton Australia employee threatened him after a Darling River forum in Sydney.

Mr McBride, who is among the leaders of the campaign to save the river, said the threat was uttered before witnesses and he had reported it to police.

He had gone to Sydney to attend the ‘Future of the Murray-Darling’ public forum hosted by the University of NSW’s Global Water Institute last weekend.

