Conference promises to entertain

(From left) ICPA Wentworth Branch president Nerida Healy accepts some generously donated fuel vouchers from the Givit Charity’s Scott Barrett.PICTURE: Supplied (From left) ICPA Wentworth Branch president Nerida Healy accepts some generously donated fuel vouchers from the Givit Charity’s Scott Barrett.PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Buronga will host the 2019 Isolated Children’s Parents Association NSW State Conference about improving country education.

Organised by the ICPA Wentworth Branch, it will be held on the March 6 and 7.

Members will hear talks from officials such as guest speaker, Minister for Early Childhood, Sarah Mitchell MLC.

