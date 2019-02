Dog fence pledges

(From left) MP Kevin Humphries, Wild Dog Destruction Board’s Robert Wason and Neill Leigo, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, PAWD President Lachlan Gall and Western Local Land Services’ Grant Davis and Brooke Anderson at the Mundi Mundi Lookout. Picture: Callum Marshall (From left) MP Kevin Humphries, Wild Dog Destruction Board’s Robert Wason and Neill Leigo, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, PAWD President Lachlan Gall and Western Local Land Services’ Grant Davis and Brooke Anderson at the Mundi Mundi Lookout. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The NSW government has pledged $37.5 million to extend the Wild Dog Exclusion Fence along the borders of South Australia and Queensland.

The 742km of extra fencing includes 420km along the NSW/Qld border heading eastwards towards Mungindi as well as 322km south towards the Murray River along the NSW/SA border.

Wild dogs are able to slip into the state due to gaps in the fence and Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the announcement would help farmers and communities.

