River warriors focus fight on our patch

The new president of DRAG, Ross Leddra, at Sunset Strip standing before what used to be Lake Menindee. PICTURE: Craig Brealey The new president of DRAG, Ross Leddra, at Sunset Strip standing before what used to be Lake Menindee. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

The Darling River Action Group is changing tack and will put all of its energy into saving the river and the Menindee Lakes, according to its new president.

Ross Leddra said DRAG had recruited the services of a technical and legal advisor and appointed an Indigenous representative as it prepared to take on the immediate threats to the systems’s survival.

Mr Leddra, who for many years ran a freight business to Menindee and along the river, was elected to the top position at DRAG’s annual general meeting on Thursday night.

