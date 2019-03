Exhibition explores those often ignored

Annette Minchin in front of the 24 masks that are part of her ‘dePict’ exhibition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Annette Minchin in front of the 24 masks that are part of her ‘dePict’ exhibition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The ‘dePict’ exhibition is by artist Annette Minchin and features a collection of portraits, artistic objects and an essay, with natural elements like earth and mud prominent within the artworks.

Key to the Darling River aspect of the exhibition is a grouping of masks that have been made out of materials found along the river and which represent the local voices fighting to save it.

“(Part of the exhibition explores) a Darling River that is dead because too much water has been taken from it,” said Annette.

