RIVER FURY

Menindee residents have spared no expense in making protest signs and decorating the town for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council’s ‘When the River Runs Dry’ campaign this Sunday.PICTURE: Myles Burt Menindee residents have spared no expense in making protest signs and decorating the town for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council’s ‘When the River Runs Dry’ campaign this Sunday.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Tensions are reaching boiling point as Menindee locals prepare to protest in the NSW Aboriginal Land Council water rally.

Menindee will join river towns such as Dareton, Wilcannia, Bourke, Walgett and Dubbo for the NSWALC’s ‘When the River Runs Dry’ campaign.

They are demanding a Commonwealth royal commission into the management of the Murray-Darling Basin, and a state-level special inquiry to address NSW water mismanagement.

