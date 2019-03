Roo heartbreak as Pies win thriller

Jarred Paull drives down the ground during his innings of 72 not out on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jarred Paull drives down the ground during his innings of 72 not out on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The South Broken Hill Cricket Club’s fairytale season was ended on Saturday as Central’s big name players led them to a tense four-run win in the A Grade semi-final.

The Magpies won the toss and batted first on a great Alma wicket and despite losing Damon Pettitt (4) early, made a fantastic start through Tristen Smith and Adam Rhodes who came in at number three.

Smith found the boundary regularly as he moved into the 30’s but was eventually trapped leg before wicket by Sheldon Hall for 34 off 30 deliveries.

