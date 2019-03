Bulldog Bs in the GF

North's Joel Sheppard picked up 3-15 in North's B Grade semi-final win on Saturday.

By Tyler Hannigan

North’s remarkable late season run in B Grade continued on Saturday as they edged out West by two wickets and four balls to move onto the grand final next week.

Chasing 163 for the win, the Bulldogs made a fantastic start with the experienced opening pair of Shayne Staker and Ben Victory adding 51 for the first wicket. Staker dominated the partnership, scoring 33 at better than a run-a-ball with four boundaries.

Victory continued to play the anchor role until he was gone for 13 off 59 balls but runs continued to flow freely from Luke Hall and Brendon Martin.

