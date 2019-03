Action in Menindee

Menindee was in full force as the Aboriginal Land Council's 'When the River Runs Dry' water rally marched from Burke and Wills Park to the Menindee Bridge. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Hundreds of people rallied in Menindee yesterday for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council’s ‘When the River Runs Dry’ campaign.

The water rally kicked off at 11am as protesters marched out of Burke and Wills Park to the Menindee Bridge.

A minute’s silence was held for the Darling River, along with some short speeches.

