Far West water run

(From left) Matt Rumler, Aunty Sue Hall Williams and Darlene Rumler, getting ready to head off with their truckload of water to Wilcannia residents on Saturday after stopping off in Broken Hill Friday night. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Matt Rumler, Aunty Sue Hall Williams and Darlene Rumler, getting ready to head off with their truckload of water to Wilcannia residents on Saturday after stopping off in Broken Hill Friday night. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Ngiyampaa/Barkindji woman and Victorian public servant Darlene Rumler is on a mission to deliver water to Far West residents.

Driving all the way from Ballarat with slabs of water donated to her, Darlene arrived in Wilcannia with her husband Matt, her friends and her aunt, Aunty Sue Hall Williams, on Saturday.

Aunty Sue, like Darlene, has been instrumental in getting desperately needed water to communities that need it most.

