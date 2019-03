We need this super service

Geoffrey Dunlevy at the age of four at Silverlea. “It’s my favourite reminder of how far he came when he was at Silverlea,” said his mother. “He was so happy and relaxed”. PICTURE: Supplied Geoffrey Dunlevy at the age of four at Silverlea. “It’s my favourite reminder of how far he came when he was at Silverlea,” said his mother. “He was so happy and relaxed”. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

A former local solicitor whose son attended Silverlea says it is the best service of its kind in NSW and allowing it to close would be a tragedy.

Silverlea Early Childhood Services has been helping children with intellectual disabilities for 58 years but could be gone within weeks if the government does not restore its funding.

NSW cut its annual grant of $210,000 last year and the federal government has not replaced it.

