Obvious choice

Rotary District Governor, Kim Harvey. Rotary District Governor, Kim Harvey.

By Emily McInerney

Rotary’s annual district conference will be held in Broken Hill in April, thanks to the District Governor who has a wonderful local connection.

The Rotary District 9520’s annual conference will be held from April 5 to 7 at the Civic Centre. Broken Hill was selected thanks to the Rotary District Governor, Kim Harvey.

“As District Governor I get to choose where I want the annual district conference to be held,” said Ms Harvey.

Please log in to read the whole article.