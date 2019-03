Help for our neighbours

Mick Schinella and the Demo Club’s Coral Ford and Shane Chapman with the 5,000 litres of water en route to Wilcannia today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Mick Schinella and the Demo Club’s Coral Ford and Shane Chapman with the 5,000 litres of water en route to Wilcannia today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Demo Club and Broken Hill IGA have partnered to assist in supplying much needed water to citizens of Wilcannia.

General Manager of the Demo Club Karren Howe said she noticed that Menindee seemed to be getting a lot of water donated to them and yet she hadn’t noticed anything going to the Wilcannia community. The Demo then decided they wanted to help out the Wilcannia community so they arranged a partnership with Mick Schinella from the IGA stores.

“Mick ordered the water and then arranged for the transport to Wilcannia which will be sent tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Karren. “We have spoken to a couple of stakeholders in Wilcannia and are arranging for one of them to distribute the water on our behalf as they will be the best people to ensure that the water is given to those most in need.”

