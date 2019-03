Chronic pain drug check

Outback Pharmacies’ Andrew Johnson discusses medications with John Coff. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Outback Pharmacies’ Andrew Johnson discusses medications with John Coff. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

From today, Outback Pharmacies will be running free Chronic Pain MedsCheck services as part of a nationwide trial.

MedsCheck is a federal government-funded service that allows customers to discuss their medications one-on-one with a pharmacist.

The regular MedsCheck and Diabetes MedsCheck services have been running for several years and are aimed at helping customers increase their knowledge of, and confidence in using, prescribed medications.

Please log in to read the whole article.