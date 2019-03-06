ORL hope remains after clubs fold

Outback Rugby League president Des Rumble Outback Rugby League president Des Rumble

By Tyler Hannigan

The door remains open for both United and Saints to rejoin the Outback Rugby League competition next year, according to league chairman Des Rumble.

Both sides informed the ORL last week that they would be unable to field teams in the upcoming 2019 season due to a lack of numbers. However, Rumble hopes that it isn’t the end for two foundation rugby league clubs of the region.

“They’re (United and Saints) both two of the older clubs, they’ve been around for a long time,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.