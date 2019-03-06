ORL hope remains after clubs fold
Wednesday, 6th March, 2019
Outback Rugby League president Des Rumble
By Tyler Hannigan
The door remains open for both United and Saints to rejoin the Outback Rugby League competition next year, according to league chairman Des Rumble.
Both sides informed the ORL last week that they would be unable to field teams in the upcoming 2019 season due to a lack of numbers. However, Rumble hopes that it isn’t the end for two foundation rugby league clubs of the region.
“They’re (United and Saints) both two of the older clubs, they’ve been around for a long time,” he said.
