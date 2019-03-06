River inquiry seeks justice

Dr Michelle Maloney Dr Michelle Maloney

By Craig Brealey

On the Darling River, local knowledge and suffering had been dismissed by government for too long and it was time they heard it straight, says a lawyer who is leading a new inquiry.

Everyone might be sick of all the talk and no action but they are being urged to tell their stories this month to a Citizens’ Inquiry called “Justice for the Darling River and Menindee Lakes”.

It is being run by an independent panel comprising people drawn from all over the country and lawyers working free, including a former Dean of Law at Macquarie University and an international environmental lawyer.

