Menindee residents welcome large protest turnout

By Myles Burt

Menindee residents were overwhelmed by the community support shown at the Aboriginal Land Council’s ‘When the River Runs Dry’ campaign, with Indigenous residents William and Gail Philp astounded to see hundreds of people flood the street for last weekend’s water rally.

“I got the biggest shock when I came this morning,” Gail said.

“I said oh my god, I thought there would only be a handful of us doing it.

