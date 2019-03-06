Helping hand

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Lions Club is once more handing out food and stationery vouchers to graziers and their families.

Overall 127 vouchers will be posted to graziers in the Far West who need it most, with 56 food vouchers from the local IGAs and 71 Spicer’s vouchers for stationery.

Secretary of the Broken Hill Lions Club Barry Hancock said the money for the vouchers had come from donations and an Australian Lions Foundation grant of $12,000.

